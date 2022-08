Reading Time: < 1 minute

People watch from the shoreline as the Ever Alot container ship on Friday arrived in the port of Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The largest container ship in the world measures 400 meters long and 61.5 meters wide, and sails for shipping company Evergreen.

The vessel, which was only commissioned this year, can carry just over 24,000 standard containers.

Via EPA-EFE/Remko de Waal