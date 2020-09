Reading Time: < 1 minute

An honour guard brings out the flag-draped casket of late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, 24 September 2020.

US President Donald J. Trump went to view the flag-draped casket of late Justice Ginsburg and thousands of mourners are expected to pay their respects as well.

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) view the flag-draped casket of late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the Supreme Court, in Washington, DC, USA, 24 September 2020. Thousands of mourners are expected to pay their respects as well. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Via EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

