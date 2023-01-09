Photo Story: Launch of a book with selected speeches of late President of EP David Sassoli

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(L-R) Former president of the European Commission Romano Prodi, President of European Commission Ursula von her Leyen and Italian Foreign Affair Minister Antonio Tafani attend a launching event of a book with selected speeches of late President of European Parliament David Sassoli, in Rome, Italy, 09 January 2023.

The book titled ‘Wisdom and Audacity. Speeches for Italy and for Europe’ (La saggezza e l’audacia. Discorsi per l’Italia e per l’Europa), includes selected speeches of Sassoli and is being launched on the first anniversary of his death of 11 January 2022.

Via EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI BT

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first