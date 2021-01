Reading Time: < 1 minute

A large banner with the impeachment clause of the US constitution was seen near the US Capitol during today’s impeachment of US President Donald J. Trump by the US House of Representatives, in Washington, DC, USA, 13 January 2021.

The House impeached the president a second time for incitement of insurrection following the attack on the Capitol on 06 January as lawmakers worked to certify Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

