Photo Story: Libyan Foreign Minister in Moscow for talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) enters a Hal with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Libyan national Unity Government Najla El Mangoush (R) during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, 19 August 2021.

The Libyan foreign minister provided a positive assessment regarding the “significant part that Russia plays in regional affairs.” “I would like to give high marks to the Russian Federation and to personally thank [Russian President] Vladimir Putin for the efforts on bringing Libya’s sides closer and initiating a ceasefire that started in January 2020 with the goal of finding [common] points among all of Libya’s conflicting sides,” she emphasized.

Via EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV