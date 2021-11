Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by Jose Juan Rodriguez Rocha, on 17 November 2021 shows lightning over Cumbre vieja Volcano as seen from El Paso, La Palma, Canary Islands Spain, 14 November 2021.

The lightning over a volcano is sometimes seen due to the charge of electricity caused by the friction of the expelled particles within the column of ashes and pyroclastic rocks.

Via EPA-EFE/JOSE JUAN RODRIGUEZ ROCHA