A sculpture of the Loch Ness monster made entirely from recycled denim jeans on display in London, Britain.

‘Messy the COP Ness Monster’ is a collaborative work by artist Billie Achilleos, streaming platform WaterBear, and circular denim brand MUD Jeans, aimed at highlighting the critical need for a circular economy ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

Via EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN