Photo story: Mahmood and Blanco win Sanremo Music Festival in Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sanremo Festival host and artistic director, Amadeus (C) with Italian singers Blanco and Mahmoodon on stage at the Ariston theatre with the prize after winning the 72nd Sanremo Italian Song Festival, in Sanremo, Italy, 05 February 2022.

Mahmood and Blanco were crowned as the winners with the song “Brividi” after beating Elisa and Gianni Morandi in the Superfinal.

The ‘Festival della canzone italiana di Sanremo’ ran from 01 to 05 February 2022.

The winner of Sanremo has the option to go to Eurovision. At a press conference shortly after their victory, they confirmed that they will represent Italy at Eurovision Song Contest.

Photo: EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI