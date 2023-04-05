Photo Story: Major fire consumed clothing market in Dhaka

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Smoke rises as shop owners and other people look at the burned shops site a day after a fire broke out at the cloth market of Bangabazar Shopping Complex, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 April 2023.

According to Fire Service and Civil Defense, a fire broke out at the cloth market of Bangabazar Shopping Complex on 04 April.

At list fifty firefighting units worked with support from the army, navy, air force and Border Guard Bangladesh teams to control the blaze. The reason behind the fire is yet to be determined and no immediate casualties were reported. Fire service and Dhaka South City Corporation formed two separate committees to find out the cause of the fire.

Photo: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

