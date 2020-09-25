Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Coronavirus, Photo of the Day, Russia

Photo Story: Makeshift memorial to medical workers that died from COVID-19 in St. Petersburg

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman walks past a makeshift memorial to medical workers that have died from COVID-19, in front of the local health department in central St. Petersburg, Russia.

Russia’s daily tally of new coronavirus cases hit its highest level since June 23 on Friday as officials reported 7,212 infections across the country, bringing the national tally to 1,136,048.

In the capital Moscow, the tally of new cases rose almost 50% overnight to 1,560 from 1,050 the previous day. Authorities said 108 people had died across Russia, pushing the official coronavirus death toll to 20,056. 

Via EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

