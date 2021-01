Reading Time: < 1 minute

Medical personnel collects a swab sample from a man for coronavirus disease testing at Ajwa clinic in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In a special address to the nation, the Malaysian government announced a new Movement Control Order (MCO) on six high-risk states from 13 until 26 January to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection in the country.

The six high-risk states are Pulau Pinang, Selangor, federal territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan), Melaka, Johor, and Sabah.

EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

