Photo Story – Malta Air Boeing 737 Max closer to take off

Woodys AeroImages has revealed new photos of Ryanair’s subsidiary airline 9H-VUA Malta Air’s Boeing 737 Max with engine cages in place indicating that either 1st engine start is imminent or has already occurred.

