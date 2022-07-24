Photo Story – Malta’s Claire Azzopardi at World Athletics Championships in Oregon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A unique experience for Claire Azzopardi, the Maltese athlete who was the sole local participant at the Athletics World Championships in Oregon, US. She took the field yesterday in the long jump alongside some of the world’s best female jumpers. Her best result was 5.79m, placing her 25th in the competition.

Claire Azzopardi of Malta competes in the women’s Long Jump qualification at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA, 23 July 2022. EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement

The best jump was recorded by Quanesha Burks of the US with 6.86m, closely followed by German Malaika Mihambo with 6.84m. Azzopardi’s participation at such high-level event will undoubtedly provide her with further impetus as she develops her carrier further in the hope of returning more achievements for our country in the future.