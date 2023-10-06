Photo Story: Maltese President attends the 18th Arraiolos meeting in Porto

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (L) receives Maltese President George Vella (R) to the 18th Informal Meeting of the Non-Executive Heads of State of the European Union (EU), also known as the ‘Arraiolos Group’, at Palacio do Freixo in Porto, Portugal, 06 October 2023.

The Arraiolos Group was established in 2003 in Arraiolos, Portugal.

This meeting was attended by presidents from 14 countries; Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Croatia, Latvia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Finland, Malta, and Slovenia.

Via EPA-EFE/ESTELA SILVA

