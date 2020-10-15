Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Photo Story: Marked Iron age limestone weight excavated in Jerusalem

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Handout photos made available by the Israel Antiquities Authority in Jerusalem on 13 October 2020 shows an ancient limestone-made weight, dating back to the Iron age (the First Temple period), that was discovered in an archaeological excavation adjacent to the Western Wall of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City.

The excavation was conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority in conjunction with the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

The weight is described as dome-shaped with a flat base. On the top of the weight is an incised Egyptian symbol resembling a Greek gamma (γ), and two incised lines indicate the double mass.

Via EPA-EFE/Shai Halevi / HANDOUT
%d bloggers like this: