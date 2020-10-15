Photo Story: Marked Iron age limestone weight excavated in Jerusalem

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Handout photos made available by the Israel Antiquities Authority in Jerusalem on 13 October 2020 shows an ancient limestone-made weight, dating back to the Iron age (the First Temple period), that was discovered in an archaeological excavation adjacent to the Western Wall of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City.

The excavation was conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority in conjunction with the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

The weight is described as dome-shaped with a flat base. On the top of the weight is an incised Egyptian symbol resembling a Greek gamma (γ), and two incised lines indicate the double mass.

Via EPA-EFE/Shai Halevi / HANDOUT

