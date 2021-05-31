An aerial photo made with a drone shows a fishing boat sailing in the sea-snot covered Marmara sea near Istanbul, Turkey, 30 May 2021. Because of global heating, a blanket of a mucus-like substance, increasing day by day, is threatening the fishing industry and the environment in the Marmara sea. The major reason is that the water temperature in the Marmara sea is 2.5 degrees above the average of the last 40 years.
-
CDE News Views – This Day in PhotosCDE News30th May 2021
-
Photo Story: Memorial Day weekend celebrations in FloridaCDE News30th May 2021
-
EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Palm Springs, California, USACDE News30th May 2021
-
CDE News Views – This Day in PhotosCDE News29th May 2021
-
Photo Story – Waiting for the Champions LeagueCDE News29th May 2021
-
CDE News Views – This Day in PhotosCDE News28th May 2021
-
-
Photo Story – Blockades in Valle del Cauca during the day of national strikeCDE News28th May 2021
-
Photo Story – Tribute to late comedian Paul Mooney in Los AngelesCDE News28th May 2021