Photo Story – Marmara sea covered by sea snot

An aerial photo made with a drone shows a fishing boat sailing in the sea-snot covered Marmara sea near Istanbul, Turkey, 30 May 2021. Because of global heating, a blanket of a mucus-like substance, increasing day by day, is threatening the fishing industry and the environment in the Marmara sea. The major reason is that the water temperature in the Marmara sea is 2.5 degrees above the average of the last 40 years.

VIA EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN