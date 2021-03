Reading Time: < 1 minute

8 year old students of the private school Vivalys dressed as astronauts experiment the germination of a seed with their teacher as they conduct a three days simulation of life in a space base on the planet Mars during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Lausanne, Switzerland, 18 March 2021. The students underwent specific training to acquire new knowledge in mathematics, physics, botany and social sciences.

VIA EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Like this: Like Loading...