Photo Story – Massive fire has in Hospital in Srinagar – India

Photo Story – Fire fighters try to extinguish fire at the Bone and Joint Hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 04 March 2022. A massive fire has broken out in Bone and Joint Hospital at Barzulla in uptown Srinagar on Friday night. According to Mohammad Aijaz Asad, Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, All patients in the hospital have been evacuated safely. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN