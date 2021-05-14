The statue of Our Lady of Fatima is carried in a procession during the May International Anniversary ‘Apparition of Our Lady’ at the Fatima Sanctuary in Ourem, Portugal, 13 May 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the shrine of Fatima has a stipulated limit of 7,500 people for the pilgrimage celebrations.
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Related Stories
-
-
Portugal to welcome UK tourists from May 17, tourism board saysCDE News14th May 2021
-
UPDATED: Portugal leaves UK tourists on tenterhooks over travelCDE News14th May 2021
-
CDE News Views – This Day in PhotosCDE News13th May 2021
-
Photo Story – Multi Visual show Light Ragaz in Tamina canyonCDE News13th May 2021
-
Photo Story – Funeral of Israeli soldiersCDE News13th May 2021