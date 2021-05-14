Photo Story, Portugal

Photo Story – May International Anniversary Pilgrimage in Fatima

The statue of Our Lady of Fatima is carried in a procession during the May International Anniversary ‘Apparition of Our Lady’ at the Fatima Sanctuary in Ourem, Portugal, 13 May 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the shrine of Fatima has a stipulated limit of 7,500 people for the pilgrimage celebrations.

VIA EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

