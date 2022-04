Reading Time: < 1 minute

Visitors appreciate some of the works by Colombian artist Fernando Botero during a commemorative act for the celebration of his 90 years, at the Museum of Antioquia in Medellin, Colombia.

Medellin celebrates with art, flowers and music the 90th birthday of Fernando Botero, one of the most important artists in the country’s history.

Via EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.