A USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon (bottom) and a F-51 fly over South Beach during the Memorial Day weekend in Miami Beach, Florida, USA.

The National Salute to America’s Heroes featuring the Hyundai Air & Sea Show is held on on 28-29 May as part of the Memorial Day weekend celebrations in Miami Beach.

Via EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH