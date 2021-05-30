Reading Time: < 1 minute

A USAF HH60 helicopter (R) and a USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II flights over South Beach during the Memorial Day weekend in Miami Beach, Florida, USA.

As part of the Memorial Day weekend celebrations in Miami Beach the National Salute to America’s Heroes featuring the Hyundai Air & Sea Show on 29-30 May.

The mission of the National Salute to America’s Heroes is to bring back the true meaning and spirit of Memorial Day weekend and pay tribute to all those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our freedom.

Via EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH