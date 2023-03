Reading Time: < 1 minute

An alluvium of mud flooded the streets of Punta Hermosa, south of Lima, Peru.

The Government of Peru declared a ‘red alert’ in Metropolitan Lima, Lima provinces and the province of Callao, a neighbour of the capital, due to the possible arrival of heavy rains due to the presence of cyclone ‘Yaku’ in the Pacific Ocean, facing to the Peruvian coasts.

Via EPA-EFE/Stringer

