Photo Story: Metsola receives Biagio Agnes Award in Rome

Reading Time: 2 minutes

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has been awarded with the 15th edition of the “Premio Biagio Agnes – Premio Internazionale di Giornalismo e Informazione”.

The Premio Biagio Agnes is an international journalism and information award. Metsola has been awarded in Italy for her work in the European Parliament, in recognition of her work and efforts to promote investigative journalism and other forms of active engagement within the EU including her efforts to curtail Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP).

Roberta METSOLA, EP Presiden , with the Premio Biago Agnes, Premio Internazionale di Gionalismo e Informazione. (Photo: EP)

The Maltese MEP was also awarded for her work over the past 18 months as President of the European Parliament.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the Biago Agnes Award. It is a testament to the European Parliament’s leadership in supporting Ukraine, of our commitment to burst through the Brussels and Strasbourg bubble, and taking Europe to the people in each and every town, village and city,” Metsola said after receiving the award.

A moment from Friday evening Premio Biago Agnes, Premio Internazionale di Gionalismo e Informazione award ceremony with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani (R). (Photo EP)

A moment from Friday evening Premio Biago Agnes, Premio Internazionale di Gionalismo e Informazione award ceremony. (Photo EP)

The Italian award ceremony will be broadcast on Rai 1 on July 4. It was held at the Piazza del Campidoglio in Rome.

Metsola received the award during a two-day visit to Rome where she met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani.

The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola (L) with Italian showman Rosario Fiorello during the ceremony of the 15th edition of the Biagio Agnes Prize in Rome, Italy. Photo: EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

