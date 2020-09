Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fireworks explode over Zocalo Square during the ceremony of the Cry of Dolores, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on the evening of the 15 September 2020.

Lopez Obrador celebrated an unprecedented Cry of Dolores, the battle cry of the 1810 Mexican War of Independence, in an environment marred by the coronavirus pandemic and several open political fronts.

The ceremony marked the 210th anniversary of the beginning of Mexico’s independence.

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, holds a cord with the colors of the Mexican national flag from a balcony during the ceremony of the Cry of Dolores, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, 15 September 2020.

Via EPA-EFE/Jose Pazos

