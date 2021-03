Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of the forest fire near the rural community Los Lirios, in the limits of the northern state of Coahuila and Nuevo Leon, Mexico, 17 March 2021. The Mexican territory has suffered 1,684 forest fires so far this year that have affected a total of 29,559 hectares, the third largest area in a decade, reported the National Forestry Commission (Conafor).

VIA EPA-EFE/Ramon Cruz

Like this: Like Loading...