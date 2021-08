Reading Time: < 1 minute

A hunter holds up an American bullfrog captured in a fishing net installed at Onseok Reservoir in the city of Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea.

The Seosan municipality said it is carrying out an operation to mop up the non-native frogs, whose night-time croaking has disturbed residents, in cooperation with a group of hunters and locals.

Via EPA-EFE/YONHAP