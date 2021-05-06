Flowers and candles are placed in tribute in front of the burnt house, in Merignac near Bordeaux, South western France, 05 May 2021. A 31-year-old woman, Chahinez Boutaa, mother of three, died after being burned alive by her husband on 04 May 2021. He shot her several times in the legs until she collapsed. He then sprayed her with a flammable liquid while she was still alive and set her on fire. Her husband, 44, the perpetrator was arrested about half an hour later by police. The pavilion where the victim lived was partially set on fire. Separated from the victim, he was notably sentenced on 25 June 2000 by the Bordeaux Criminal Court to 18 months in prison, including nine months with a probationary suspension of two years.
Photo Story – Mother of three burned alive by her husband near Bordeaux
