A visitor’s face is projected onto a stone wall at the multivisual show ‘Light Ragaz’ in the Tamina canyon in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, 10 May 2021 (issued 13 May 2021). The art attraction in the gorge runs from 13 May to 16 October.
