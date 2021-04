Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of the mural on the wall of one of the tenement houses at Legnicka Street in Wroclaw, Poland.

The mural is to commemorate the award of the Sakharov Prize to the Belarusian opposition by the European Parliament. The project shows the figure of a woman and symbolizes the Belarusians’ struggle for freedom.

Via EPA-EFE/MACIEJ KULCZYNSKI

