Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of the metal monolith that has been found in in the neighbourhood of Tribaldos, Castilla La Mancha, central Spain.

Several monoliths like this have been found recently in different locations all over the world.

An inscription is visible on a side of the metal monolith that has been found in the neighborhood of Tribaldos, Castilla La Mancha, central Spain.

Via EPA-EFE/JSE DEL OLMO

Like this: Like Loading...