Operators of the municipal company ‘Naples Services’ are engaged in accurate cleaning in kindergartens in anticipation of the return of schoolchildren to classes in presence, Naples, Italy, 10 September 2021.

The new school year is set to begin as authorities made it obligatory for teachers and school staff to have the Green Pass vaccine passport to enter schools.

Via EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO