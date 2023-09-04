Photo Story: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 Splashdown off the coast of Jacksonville

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout picture made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows support teams work around the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft shortly after it landed with NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren ‘Woody’ Hoburg, UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev aboard in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, USA, 04 September 2023.

Bowen, Hoburg, Alneyadi, and Fedyaev are returning after nearly six-months in space as part of Expedition 69 aboard the International Space Station.

Via EPA-EFE/ NASA/Joel Kowsky

