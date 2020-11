Reading Time: < 1 minute

Soldiers of the 16th Pomeranian Mechanized Division with NATO allies during TUMAK-20 exercise in Orzysz training ground, Orzysz, north Poland.

This is the first exercise in the region since 1992 in which vehicles are crossing a reservoir by swimming.

More than 1200 soldiers from five countries are involved in the manoeuvres.

EPA-EFE/Tomasz Waszczu

