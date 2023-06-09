Photo Story: NATO prepares for largest redeployment of air forces in its existence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

United States Air Force (USAF) personnel stands in front of a A-10 Thunderbolt on the airfield of the base of the 51 Tactical Air Wing Immelmann, during the NATO Air Defender 2023 exercise, in Jagel, Germany, 09 June 2023.

The ‘Air Defender 2023’ manoeuvre is the largest North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) redeployment exercise of air forces in its existence and takes place from 12 to 23 June gathering up to 10,000 participants from 25 nations with 250 aircraft to train air operations in European airspace under the command of the German Air Force, the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) explains on their website.

Via EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

