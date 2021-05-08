Reading Time: < 1 minute

The interior of the Naturalis nature museum, which has been voted European museum of the year 2021, Leiden, the Netherlands. The jury was very pleased with the exhibitions of the Naturalis Biodiversity Center.

The jury praised the museum for its ‘impressive research record and diverse collections that focus on topics with universal appeal’.

Naturalis started a 10 year refurbishment costing some €70m in 2009, turning it into a state of the art biodiversity research centre which quickly became a leader in the field in Europe. It opened again in 2019, attracting 275,000 visitors in four months before it was closed because of coronavirus measures.





Photo: EPA-EFE/Remko de Waal