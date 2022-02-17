Photo Story: Nearly 1,500kg of cocaine seized and 18 arrested in Spain in international anti-drug operation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An undated handout photo made available by the Spanish Civil Guard on 17 February 2022 shows a Spanish Civil Guard officer looking at sacks containing cocaine hidden among colourful polyethylene terephthalate (PET) flakes during an international police operation against drug trafficking, in Alicante, Spain.

A total of 18 people were arrested and over 1,000 kilograms of cocaine were seized in the joint operation carried out by the Civil Guard, the DEA, Colombia’s anti-narcotics police (DIRAN), and the Ecuadorian Police.

Via EPA-EFE/Spanish Civil Guard HANDOUT