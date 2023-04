Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spanish second Deputy Prime Minister and Work Minister Yolanda Diaz presents her party ‘Sumar’ (Add) during an electoral event in Madrid, Spain, 02 April 2023.

The new party is an attempt to group all parties to the left of the ruling Socialist party PSOE of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Via EPA-EFE/Victor Lerena

