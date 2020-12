Reading Time: < 1 minute

People walk near huge light sculptures of polar bears installed as part of decoration for the New Year and Christmas holidays in a district of Moscow, Russia.

Moscow’s Mayor Sobyanin said that there will be no massive New Year celebrations in the city this year due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Via EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

