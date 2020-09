Photo Story: Northern California under extreme fire alert Trees on fire as the Glass Fire rages along the famous Silverado Trail road in the town of Deer Par...

Plans to enforce a total social lockdown across a majority of northern Britain, London The British government is planning to enforce a total social lockdown across a majority of northern...

Reports Cardinal Pell returning to Vatican Cardinal George Pell, Pope Francis’ former finance minister, will soon return to the Vatican during...

Greece says first migrant dies of COVID-19 since the pandemic A male migrant died of COVID-19 on Sunday, the first reported death of an asylum seeker since the p...

Wave of bad weather hits Italy Several parts of Italy were hit by bad weather on Sunday with the capital Rome experiencing floodin...

Swiss voters clearly reject curbs on EU immigration Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected on Sunday a right-wing party's attempt to scrap a pact allowin...

50th day of protests in Belarus About 100,000 demonstrators marched in the Belarusian capital calling for the authoritarian preside...

Trump paid no income tax in 10 of the last 15 years US President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he won the elect...

Azerbaijan – Armenia Conflict – Updates Clashes erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday over the volatile Nagorno-Karabakh region,...

Nearly 3,000 classes in Spain forced to quarantine The coronavirus has forced students of all ages from 2,852 classrooms across Spain to go into quara...

CDE News Views – This Day in Photos Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. ...

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of British police officer A man had been arrested on suspicion of supplying a firearm as part of the investigation into the f...

Italian coast-guard official dies while saving two boys at sea in Milazzo, Sicily The lifeless body of Aurelio Visalli, 40, an officer of the Port Authority of Milazzo, who drowned ...

Italy – 14-month-girl goes in coma – Cannabis found in her blood A 14-month-old girl was in coma at the Policlinico San Matteo in Pavia where doctors found traces o...

Belarusian police use tear gas, stun grenades against protesters -TASS Belarusian police said on Sunday they had used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse "disobedient"...

Jordan’s parliament dissolved in preparation for November election – official Jordan's King Abdullah dissolved parliament on Sunday, officials said, paving the way for an electi...

Macron says he won’t give up on Lebanon French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would not give up on an initiative to save Leban...

Brussels to strengthen coronavirus restrictions, PM urges city to act fast Bars and cafés in Brussels will have to close at 11 p.m. from Monday. This one of a new set of meas...

EU Charles Michel calls for immediate return to negotiations Reports of hostilities from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone are of most serious concern, Europea...