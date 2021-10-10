Photo Story – Northern side of the Cumbre Vieja volcano collapses

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A river of lava flows downhill after the northern side of the Cumbre Vieja volcano collapsed due to the eruption, in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 09 October 2021. Regional authorities announced this afternoon that the northern side of the volcano has collapsed, as earlier today part of the volcanic cone went down causing a new stream of lava that is provoking tremendous destruction, making it difficult for scientists to work in the area.

EPA-EFE/MIGUEL CARO