Photo Story, Portugal

Photo Story: October Pilgrimage to Fatima Sanctuary in times of pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A pilgrim sits in one of painted circles that delimit the area and distance between pilgrims in the Marian shrine Fatima Sanctuary, Fatima, Ourem, Portugal.

The shrine enclosure features painted circles that delimit the area and distance between pilgrims in the Fatima shrine enclosure on the next pilgrimage to this Marian shrine.

According to the plan already approved by the Directorate General of Health, the October pilgrimage will be subject to strong restrictions, and no more than six thousand people should be allowed to enter the enclosure as a measure to prevent the coronavirus pandemic.

Nuns walk on a painted circles that delimit the area and distance between pilgrims in the Marian shrine Fatima Sanctuary, Fatima, Ourem, Portugal.

Via EPA-EFE/PAULO CUNHA
