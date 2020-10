Reading Time: < 1 minute

The procession of the Our Lady of Fatima in the Shrine of Fatima, Portugal, that was held on Tuesday 13 October 2020.

According to the plan already approved by the Directorate General of Health, the October pilgrimage is subject to strong restrictions, not allowing more than six thousand people to enter the enclosure as a prevention measure against the covid-19 pandemic.

Pilgrims sanitization of hands as they access in the Shrine of Fatima, Portugal.

Pilgrims participate on the procession of Our Lady of Fatima in the Shrine of Fatima, Portugal.

Via EPA-EFE/PAULO CUNHA

