Palestinian honour guard carry the coffin of Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh during an official funeral at the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank city of Ramallah, 12 May 2022.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed on 11 May 2022 by Israeli forces during an Israeli raid in the West Bank town of Jenin.

Photo: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI