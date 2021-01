Reading Time: < 1 minute

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the end of One Planet Summit, part of World Nature Day, at the Reception Room of the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, 11 January 2021.

The One Planet Summit, a largely virtual event hosted by France in partnership with the United Nations and the World Bank, will include French President, German Chancellor, and European Union chief.

EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN

