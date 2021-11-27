Photo Story: Original Christmas decoration in Naples hotel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A musician tunes his violine in front of the sculpture ‘IN CANTO’ by Naples-based sculptor Lello Esposito in the lobby of the Mediterraneo hotel in Naples, Italy, where it serves as a seasonal Christmas tree decoration.

The cone-shape sculpture resembling a Christmas tree is described as inspired by the myth of the mermaid Partenope and centaur Vesuvius, who was cursed and made a volcano by a jealous Zeus. As an element for luck the siren’s fish tail was transformed by the artist into a Horn of Plenty-shaped lucky charm.

Via EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO