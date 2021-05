Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Easter holiday service at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, 02 May 2021.

Easter is the central church holiday in Russian Orthodox church, and it is celebrated even by people who visit a church just once a year.

Those of Orthodox faith around the world are celebrating Easter on May 2nd.

Photo: EPA-EFE/SERGEI GUNEYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

