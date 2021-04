Reading Time: < 1 minute

People look at display boards of the outdoor exhibition ‘Moscow meets the first!’ in Moscow, Russia.

The exhibition is dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the first human flight into space.

On 12 April 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin performed a space flight aboard the Vostok-1 spacecraft, orbiting Earth in 108 minutes and landing safely.

Via EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

