Photo Story – Papal Wind

Pope Francis leads his Sunday Angelus Prayer from his window overlooking Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican, on a windy 14 February 2021

Reflecting on the Gospel reading of the day (Mk1:40-45), Pope Francis spoke of how the Lord drew near to us, broke down every barrier, and touched our lives to heal them.

Speaking during the Sunday Angelus in St Peter’s Square, the Pope recalled the day’s Gospel reading, which tells of the encounter between Jesus and the sick man who had leprosy.

He noted that lepers were considered impure and, according to the prescriptions of the Law, were marginalized and excluded from every human, social and religious relationship.

But Jesus, the Pope said, allowed the man to draw near to Him, even to the point of extending His hand and touching him.

