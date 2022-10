Reading Time: < 1 minute

A sculpture of a giant panda by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami on display at the Louis Vuitton space during the Paris+ par Art Basel art fair in Paris, France.

The contemporary art fair Paris+ by Art Basel runs from 20 to 23 October and host 156 galleries from all over the world.

Via EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ

